Sassuolo Bologna: official line-ups

Sassuolo v Bologna: Where do you see it on TV?

Live TV broadcast of Sassuolo Bologna It will be broadcast on Dozen. The live broadcast will start on Wednesday, December 22nd at 4:30 PM.

As we remind you of that The Sassuolo-Bologna match will be visible on Smart TVs Latest generation compatible, again via the app, on all TVs connected to TIMVISION BOX, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV Stick Or Google Chromecast.