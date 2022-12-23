Tax evasion in MotoGP, ex-champion goes from 24 years in prison to acquittal – mow down

So the defensive line of Ponce’s lawyers, who showed the former pilot and now entrepreneur, was accepted He lived 30 years abroad Thus it was not subject to Iberian taxation. Specifically, the prosecution focused during the trial on a group of the team he captained in Castelbisbal, which turned out to be A place to store materials Good for business, but not a registered office, because it is actually located in London. As part of the trial, the defense also presented before the judges documents proving his lease on his London home, related bills, the purchase of a car and various plane tickets used to travel from the British capital to (and back). Various circuits in which motorcycle races were heldHis lawyers said: “It cannot be said that he resides in Spain.” On the other hand, the prosecution believed that from 2010 to 2014 Pons pretended to reside abroad, but managed the team and a series of shell companies from the Spanish office to evade taxes. After his acquittal, via his lawyer, he told the former contestant he felt relieved and reiterated what he had claimed from the start of this case: “Mr. Pons actually lived in Monaco until 2012 and later in United. This is evidenced by certificates issued by the authorities of the respective countries. The main economic interests and activities of Ponce are concentrated outside Spanish territory, with the exception of some real estate located in Spain.