Tax evasion in MotoGP, ex-champion goes from 24 years in prison to acquittal – mow down

The Barcelona Supreme Court acquitted former motorcycling champion Alfonso “Sito” Pons of six offenses against the tax authorities for which prosecutors had sought a 24-year prison sentence and a €12m fine for failure to comply with an obligation to pay taxes. in Spain between 2010 and 2014
DrHe had to answer for six offenses against the Spanish tax authorities, all related to failure to comply with the legal obligation to pay taxes in Spain, for the period Between 2010 and 2014. A sentence of 24 years in prison and a fine of 12 million euros were requested. But in the sentence, Section VIII of the Audiencia, i.e. the Spanish Supreme Court, ruled that Alfonso “Ponce site spent more than 200 days abroad and that his tax residence was elsewhere: in Monaco between 1010 and 2012 and in London between 2013 and 2014. The judgment stated: “As a taxpayer, Declared income generated from work and self-employmentSo does the accrued interest.” Thus ends the judicial journey of the 250cc world champion in 1988 and 1989, also the owner of a team in the Moto2 World Championship. Thus the Barcelona Court of Appeal was the trigger for the ruling: “the economic interests and financial assets of Pons” plus “the core of its economic activity“Located outside Spanish borders” with the exception of some real estate located in Spain.
So the defensive line of Ponce’s lawyers, who showed the former pilot and now entrepreneur, was accepted He lived 30 years abroad Thus it was not subject to Iberian taxation. Specifically, the prosecution focused during the trial on a group of the team he captained in Castelbisbal, which turned out to be A place to store materials Good for business, but not a registered office, because it is actually located in London. As part of the trial, the defense also presented before the judges documents proving his lease on his London home, related bills, the purchase of a car and various plane tickets used to travel from the British capital to (and back). Various circuits in which motorcycle races were heldHis lawyers said: “It cannot be said that he resides in Spain.” On the other hand, the prosecution believed that from 2010 to 2014 Pons pretended to reside abroad, but managed the team and a series of shell companies from the Spanish office to evade taxes. After his acquittal, via his lawyer, he told the former contestant he felt relieved and reiterated what he had claimed from the start of this case: “Mr. Pons actually lived in Monaco until 2012 and later in United. This is evidenced by certificates issued by the authorities of the respective countries. The main economic interests and activities of Ponce are concentrated outside Spanish territory, with the exception of some real estate located in Spain.
