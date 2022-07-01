Gallinari close to the Boston Celtics

Danilo Galinari I dream Boston Celtics . After giving a solemn farewell to Atlanta Hawks , the blue winger born in 1988 would like to wear the green and white jersey of the Celtics, the finalists of the last edition of the NBA at any cost. ESPN and its chief football journalist, Adrian Vojnarowski, argue that, according to those who prefer “Gallo” to join the Celtics once he is cut off from San Antonio Spurs It assumes a position free agent . Gallinari’s preference for the vice-championship was clearly not accidental: Gallo, 34, dreams of winning the NBA title and for that very reason.

Gallinari, Boston offers him a mid-level exception

The blue wing comes out of season since then 11.7 points And the 4.7 Follow-ups Average with higher tank hooks. It is preferable to sign a multi-year contract, which is why He would have rejected before the dispatcher the tribunal of teams which, for the time being, could not guarantee him an adequate salary and above all a winning project: the blue had already thanked Chicago BullsAnd the Miami Heat And the Minnesota Timberwolves With the latter who was to propose an annual agreement for the player Sant’Angelo Luigiano. On the other hand, Celtics can offer him Mid-level exception from about $6.5 million. In all likelihood, this appears to be the last The amount of the first year of Gallinari’s contract, which saw the secured portion of his previous agreement increased to 11-12 million to ensure that the exchange he brought to Texas for Dignity Murray.