MotoGP 2024. French Grand Prix. Pre-qualification: Jorge Martin first with a record! Pico Bagnaia is there, Marc Marquez is not [RISULTATI] – Motor cycles

Acosta is also in the top ten. Italians: In addition to Bagnaia in the second quarter, also Degia, Morbidelli and Pez. Quartararo is the first Japanese bike and in the top ten. Marquez crashed and then had difficulty

Cbarley martin, After the morning session, you can also take first place in the afternoon pre-qualification session: 1’30.388 Which is too New record from the track. The previous was Bagnaia’s 2022 pole: 1’30.450.

et al Second place It’s really there pico bagnaia, He also looked very confident here in France since this morning. For the two 2023 champions, a weekend of close challenges awaits them.

They are missing from the ten already in the second quarter Enea Bastianini, Eleventh AH Marc Marquez, Thirteenth. The Spaniard, who was very quick in free practice, was unable to break into the top 10 today and generally looked less competitive. He fell at the beginning of the round and then dared to try and push but was unable to put the four sectors together. In one of the last attempts he had a red helmet after the first sector but in the second sector he went too long, which thwarted his entry into the tens.

In third place great Pedro Acosta. The newbie continues to learn quickly, it’s his first KTM.

From the fourth to the tenth: Vinales, Degia (no time given at the end of the session, well done), Miller, Alex, Morbidelli (very good, now the race result is missing, it seems we have reached qualifying…), Bezzecchi and Quartararo 10th.