Sanchez recovers and overpowers Alaphilippe, who collapses on the dirt road

Today’s stage has great inspiration and provocative power Tour of Italy: Sixth stage of the 2024 edition, Torre del Lago Puccini (Viareggio) – Rapolano Terme It seems you 180 how much. Even today he wins the breakup in an unusual way Pelayo Sanchez Who, after missing the crucial roundabout entry, recovers and runs quickly Alaphilippe He is left in third place Ivy Who seemed ready to win. pending, Tadej Pogacar Who did not win the stage despite being the favourite.

Today’s stage included a program for the group with Dirt sections. In total, there were 3 special sections, with a total length of about 12 kilometers: The first two dirt sections were part of the world-famous route of the highway. White roadsThe third was not published. The first 70 kilometers of the day were covered by the racers on flat terrain with no tremors. The text changed with the ascent towards Volterra, with Category 4 Mountain Grand Prix. The road then encountered a series of small rips all the way to a strip of dirt Draw awayAs slopes increase up to 15%, choice becomes inevitable. to Rapopiano greenhousesabout 5 km from the finish line, the gradients have reached 20%, and there is a chance to make a difference before finishing the climb.

Arrange access

Pelayo Sanchez (Movistar Team) – 180 km in 4 hours 01 minutes 08 minutes, average 44.788 km/h Rue Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick Step). Luke Blab (Jayco Al-Ula Team) 1″

Overall ranking

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team) Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) 46″ Daniel Felipe Martinez (Bora – Hansgrohe) 47″.

