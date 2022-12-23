December 23, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Marchignac rushed France: “Not seriously, they are also after Mbappe’s goal…” | Citizens

Mirabelle Hunt December 23, 2022 2 min read

The storm does not subside Argentina and France, the World Cup final in Qatar, especially in trans-alpine lands. Polish governance is the focus of controversy Simon MarciniakAnd the Failed with 2 of the team On the penalty kick awarded a Mariawhich he allegedly denied swelling The goal is 3-2 Messi, with the Argentine bench players taking to the field to cheer before the ball entered the goal. This fact also raised Petition for a final replay.

What an answer! – But Marchiniak was not there, and in Poland yesterday he took the floor to defend himself and counterattack: “First of all, in order to be punished, this situation must condition the match, And what is the impact of the children who got up and jumped on the field? They manipulate. The French also failed to mention the photo which shows seven players on the bench on the pitch when Mbappe scores. “It’s not dangerous to look for these things,” said the Polish informant while showing the photo in question.

VAR doubts – Marciniak, however, revealed doubts during the match: the video assistant referee was convinced that the contact with Thuram in the 87th minute should be punished with a penalty, but a careful review of the images convinced the assistants, who thus decided to confirm the decision from the field.

See also  Alex Scott will be FIFA's first English language commentator

Hughes – Then Marciniak explained his embrace to Paulo Dybala And that a Kylian Mbappe: “After the match, Dybala suddenly launched himself towards me. He started thanking me as if I had scored the decisive penalty. Mbappe hugged me unexpectedly. He was very sad and disappointed by the defeat, it was a very human gesture. I also hugged him and tried to console him. I told him he was an outstanding player.” He won the World Cup four years ago.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Tax evasion in MotoGP, ex-champion goes from 24 years in prison to acquittal – mow down

December 23, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

“Maybe football has become so big that it has gotten out of hand, it has created a monster”

December 23, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Roma – Walwick 3-0: Goals from Abraham, El Shaarawy and Zaniolo – Forzaroma.info – Latest news Roma FC – interviews, photos and videos

December 22, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

January, the polar vortex after the New Year may give us many surprises, situation » ILMETEO.it

December 23, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Amazing January offers, don’t miss out

December 23, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

2 million euros coming from the region

December 23, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Marchignac rushed France: “Not seriously, they are also after Mbappe’s goal…” | Citizens

December 23, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt