September 14, 2021

Support, the Regional Executive Court rejects the new IEP model and guidelines. Schools risk chaos. Judgment text

Noah French September 14, 2021 1 min read

The new IEP was aggressively revoked on appeal by the Gordown Association, CIIS and other acronyms. Logio TAR, sentence no. 9795 of 14 September 2021 rejects the Administrative Regulation (Education and Economics) of 2020 182 which includes the adoption of the National IEP model and related guidelines and methods for providing support activities to students with disabilities.

The reasons for the cancellation are as follows:

  • Innovative general rules for inclusion were mandated, using the tool of regulation, in accordance with the rules of procedure for the provision of terms;
  • An organization of the GLO is imagined except as envisioned by the primary law.
  • Departments are exempt for certain types of disabled students.

Abolished all new methods of determining teaching support on the basis of a pre-determined limit and on the basis of so-called “operational credit”.

In particular, TAR noted that management could not have provided the new PEI model without the pre-discipline of disability and operating profile detection methods.

What can happen

The new IEP model is no longer available, so schools will face difficulty in applying the standard. The question is whether we now face a regulatory vacuum on an important issue. Especially by the end of October, according to dl 76 of 2017, schools will have to approve new models.

Over the next few days, the journalism study of the Orient School will continue.

