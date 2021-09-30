September 30, 2021

Kovit data: 3,804 cases and 51 deaths in 24 hours. The positive rate equal to 1.23%, decrease in ultra treatments

September 30, 2021

I 3.804 The new cases were recorded in Italy of -19 kovit today. 51 dead. This is what comes out of the report Ministry of Health Regarding the epidemic situation. Patients with symptoms descend: 3,198, – Yesterday, the first 119. Conducted 308,836 Swabs with a positive ratio (there were 295,452 yesterday.)1.23%. 440 patients received intensive treatment (- 10 up from 10 yesterday) slows 5.714 Healed since yesterday.

Daily admission, according to data from the Ministry of Health, I 26 (Yesterday the age of 23). In normal wards in the hospital with symptoms collected 3,198 (3,317 yesterday) or are less than yesterday 119. In the last 24 hours and a total of 5,714 4,447,126 healed.

Milan, Napoli altre "glass technique" is the center of 45 thousand euro roleksai kollaiyatittatark was arrested red-handed

Giulio Regini, de Mayo: "Progress with Egypt is not enough, but their cooperation will be effective in some cases. Normalization? No."

