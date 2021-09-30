Kovit data: 3,804 cases and 51 deaths in 24 hours. The positive rate equal to 1.23%, decrease in ultra treatments

I 3.804 The new cases were recorded in Italy of -19 kovit today. 51 dead. This is what comes out of the report Ministry of Health Regarding the epidemic situation. Patients with symptoms descend: 3,198, – Yesterday, the first 119. Conducted 308,836 Swabs with a positive ratio (there were 295,452 yesterday.)1.23%. 440 patients received intensive treatment (- 10 up from 10 yesterday) slows 5.714 Healed since yesterday.
Daily admission, according to data from the Ministry of Health, I 26 (Yesterday the age of 23). In normal wards in the hospital with symptoms collected 3,198 (3,317 yesterday) or are less than yesterday 119. In the last 24 hours and a total of 5,714 4,447,126 healed.
Support Ilfattoquotidiano.it: We do not always need you at this moment
In these difficult and unusual times, it is necessary to guarantee Quality information. From us ilfattoquotidiano.it Masters are readers only. Unlike others, we want to provide a magazine that is open to all, without payrolls. We need your contribution to do this.
The most protégé
Thanks,
Peter Gomez
Previous article
Milan, Napoli altre “glass technique” is the center of 45 thousand euro roleksai kollaiyatittatark was arrested red-handed
Next article
Giulio Regini, de Mayo: “Progress with Egypt is not enough, but their cooperation will be effective in some cases. Normalization? No.”
“Gamer. Professional beer expert. Food specialist. Hardcore zombie geek. Web ninja. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
The Lamborghini Countach is one of the 30 most important cars in the United States
China Rice Exports to US – Riso Italiano
Welcome to the Lamborghini County American Library for The Cannonball Run