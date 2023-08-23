Subterranean worlds fueled by “dark oxygen” discovered deep within the Earth

Pioneering studies reveal the existence of active, independent underground biomes

In the vast underground, where the sun cannot penetrate, incredible underground kingdoms have been discovered fueled by the mysterious “Dark Oxygen”.

A group of Canadian researchers has provided compelling evidence that microbes in deep aquifers produce large amounts of oxygen, even in the absence of light.

The researchers, led by University of Calgary microbial ecologist Emil Rove, began their research project in 2015 by examining groundwater in Alberta, Canada.

What they found surprised them: Deep water contains more microbial cells than shallow water, and is closer to the sources of nutrients produced by the photosynthesis of plants and algae.

Sample analyzes revealed the predominant presence of archaea, simple single-celled microbes that produce methane.

Moreover, it has been observed that many bacteria in the deepest aquifers feed on methane, but to digest it they need oxygen, which is very scarce in those areas.

Extensive chemical analyzes revealed significant amounts of dissolved oxygen in a water sample taken at a depth of 200 metres.

At first, Emil Rove thought it was an error or contamination in the sample, but further analysis ruled out such possibilities.

Through the use of mass spectrometry, a technique for measuring the mass of atoms, it was found that the oxygen present had a biological rather than geological origin.

This led to the discovery of an earlier study by Professor Mark Strauss, which shed light on how a type of bacteria that feeds on methane can independently produce the oxygen needed to digest this substance.

This process, called catabolism, involves using enzymes to break down nitrate, a compound of nitrogen and oxygen, into its component parts.

The discovery of these subterranean biospheres fueled by “dark oxygen” has profound implications not only for our understanding of life below Earth’s surface, but also for the search for extraterrestrial life.

For example, perchlorate compounds found in Martian soil can be exploited by some terrestrial bacteria to extract oxygen through decomposition.

The same process may be underway on Jupiter’s moon Europa, with its deep ocean ice, and on Saturn’s moon Enceladus, which shows jets of water vapor from a subterranean ocean.

It is revealed that the depths of the Earth, whether on our planet or elsewhere in the solar system, are becoming richer and more complex than previously thought, opening new avenues for scientific research and understanding of life in the universe.

Scientific article link: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-38523-4



