February 17, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Who was virologist Michiaki Takahashi and why does Google remember him today in his doodles

Karen Hines February 17, 2022

Teruyuki began to have a strange rash, small pimple-like bumps, as well as pain in his back and muscles, so his father, a famous scientist, was worried about his son’s health, so Michiaki Takahashi began making the chickenpox vaccine. That is why today Google has dedicated its doodles to a virologist, whose vaccine has been administered to millions of children around the world as a measure to prevent severe cases of the infectious viral disease and its transmission.

17 February Google decided to honor Japanese doctor Michiaki Takahashi in its doodleThe virologist who left an incalculable legacy Development of the first vaccine against chickenpoxWhich marked before and after in the fight against this very common disease in children. You know their story.

Michiaki Takahashi was born in 1928 in Osaka, Japan. After receiving his medical degree from Osaka University, Join the Osaka University Bacterial Disease Research Institute In 1959. After studying measles and polio viruses, Dr. Takahashi accepted a research fellowship in 1963 at Baylor College in the United States.. It was during this period that His son had a severe bout of chickenpox, which prompted him to use his experience to fight the highly contagious disease.

Dr. Takahashi, whose birth point was 94 on Thursday, returned to Japan in 1965 and began to grow live but weakened the chickenpox viruses. in animal and human tissues. After only five years of development, it is ready for clinical trials. In 1974, Dr. Takahashi developed the first vaccine against the chickenpox virus that causes chickenpox.. After that, it was subjected to rigorous research with immunocompromised patients and proved to be highly effective. In 1986, the Osaka University Bacterial Disease Research Foundation began launching the vaccine in Japan as the only varicella vaccine approved by the World Health Organization.

Dr. Takahashi’s life-saving vaccine has quickly been used in more than 80 countries and has already been administered to millions of children around the world as an effective measure to prevent severe cases of the infectious viral disease and its transmission. In 1994 he was appointed director of the Microbial Disease Study Group at Osaka University, a position he held until his retirement.

