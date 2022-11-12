Subscriber count revealed, Nintendo is considering new things to offer – Nerd4.life

Nintendo’s latest financial report revealed that Switch subscriptions online I “passed” me 36 million of paid subscriptions, an increase of about four million over the previous year. Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa was also asked about the future of the service and explained that Nintendo is “considering various initiatives” and “More improvements to the contents of the service” to ensure that players continue to subscribe.

Shuntaro Furukawa “The goal of Nintendo Switch Online as a Service is to help users enjoy their Nintendo Switch for a long time, so we’re considering various initiatives, including further improvements to the service’s content,” he said.

“As we discussed on today’s show, our goal is to continue using a Nintendo account for Maintain long and positive relationships with our clients. In line with this strategy, we see Nintendo Switch Online as our initiative to encourage our users to continue to enjoy the Nintendo Switch for many years to come.”



Nintendo Switch Online logo

Although Nintendo revealed the overall increase in Switch Online subscribers, it did not specify the exact number of users of the add-on. the level Extra Package It adds the Nintendo 64 library and Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, as well as some additional content for the games.

