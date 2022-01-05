January 6, 2022

Discord integration into PSN may be imminent – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax January 6, 2022

2022 can start with great news for players who are especially fond of multiplayer titles or chatting with friends while playing. According to one of the images circulating on the network in the past few hours, it appears that the user has accessed an option to link his PSN account. discord, which suggests a stretchimminent integration From platform services on PS5 and PS4.

In May last year, Sony announced a partnership with Discord, with the goal of integrating its services on its consoles “to allow friends, groups and communities to connect, enjoy and communicate more easily while playing together.” For starters, Discord allows you to, among other things, organize chatting game In a simple and practical way. Moreover, it will also allow players on different platforms to communicate in the same voice chat, which is definitely a very important aspect now that more and more multiplayer titles allow cross-play.

As mentioned at the beginning, the image above could be evidence that the integration of Discord with PlayStation Network services may be imminent, given that it is anyway planned for early 2022.

At this point, we just have to wait for the official news from Sony and Discord, which may not be long in the future.

To stay at Sony, today the technical specifications for the PlayStation VR2 were announced and Horizon Call of the Mountain introduced.

