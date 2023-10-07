Street shooting in Milan area, 30-year-old man seriously injured: Those responsible are being sought

This evening, Friday 6 October, a thirty-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Solaro (Milan): it is very serious, those responsible are being sought.

This evening, Friday 6th October, was Gunfire on the streets of Solaro, a municipality in the interior of Milan. A A man in his thirties was injured: His position is soft. The dynamics of the episode are not known at this time: the carabinieri of the RO company are investigating the case.

There is still little information regarding what happened in Solaro this evening: around 8 p.m., along the Cinque Giordano, some gunshots were heard. As a result, the people of the area immediately informed the emergency number. When the rescue team arrived, they found it A thirty-year-old man on the asphalt with a gunshot wound.

The injured person is yet to be identified due to lack of documents. The Regional Emergency Agency of Lombardy (Areu) sent 118 doctors and paramedics with an ambulance and a medical vehicle. After first aid on site, The thirty-year-old was transferred to Niguarda Hospital under code red: He has a wound in his side and his condition is very bad.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating and trying to reconstruct the exact dynamics: the episode appears to be attributed to street trading. In particular, we will try to find out the identity of the attackers. The victim was allegedly injured by two men armed with sticks and knives. Then they ran away.