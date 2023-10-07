Temperature Weather – A new African resurgence begins, with temperatures above 30°C on Sunday. Unseasonably warm even during the week. Here are the details « 3B Meteo

October 7, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Noah French October 7, 2023 2 min read
Weather, unusually hot for several days
continues Anticyclonic reversion is inevitable Of African origin, it has now reached Spain, France and England, with dawn minimum temperatures closer to August than October. Italy It is not yet reached by hot currents but Tomorrow by Sunday He will end up in it. What awaits us? Further increase In many parts of the North on Sunday, especially in the Northwest, Lombardy and Emilia, the maximum compared to today is unusual, with the possibility that we will win some. Historical records. But it will be warmer in the center and south with daytime values ​​exceeding 30°C. New week Then it will see a further increase in the center and south while a slight decrease in the north, and then again Unusually warm Thursday-Friday A disturbance will gradually try to descend in latitude towards Italy.Exception In addition to the maximum temperature it has height Thermal zeros That will touch 4200/4400m In the Western Alps. But let’s seeTemperature extremes Maximum we can be in different parts of our country:

Sunday temperature: A significant and further increase in the center and north with values ​​up to 32/33°C in the lower Po valley. Temperatures above 30°C in Tuscany, Lazio, Campania and inland Puglia and Sardinia. Even in the mountains it is very hot, at 1500m in the Alps you can easily exceed 20°C. 15°C above average here.

Maximum temperature on Sunday
Temperature Monday: Temperature decreases in the north, increases in the center and south. Across Italy there is a strong positive contrast

Maximum temperature on Monday
Temperatures are Tuesday: Slight increase in north, slight decline in center. A strong positive anomaly persists everywhere.

Maximum temperature on Tuesday
Temperature on Wednesday: Slight reduction in the north and part of the center but we will be above average considering we enter the second ten days of October.

Maximum temperature on Wednesday
Temperature Thursday: Still some variation, Italy will be above average all over, with maximum values ​​up to 5/7°C above normal.

Maximum temperature on Thursday
Next days: A slight decrease in the center and north over the weekend

