Stefano Di Martino and Belén Rodriguez “On miniaturization”: its discovery

The story between Stefano Di Martino and Belen Rodriguez ended some time ago. If it seems that the Argentine has found happiness again in the arms of Elio Lorenzoni, whose trace has since been lost, the former Amici dancer has fallen in the company of a model from Naples. With a tour of the theaters and the enthusiasm of the new edition of “Stasera tutto èpossible”, the host spoke about himself again in an interview with Il Messaggero. Do you agree to take over the leadership of Sanremo? “Not now. I'm still very young and have very little experience. I couldn't drive that car. I'm waiting until I have some gray hair,” he said.

The question about his love life and relationship with his ex-wife Belen Rodriguez could not be missing. The Neapolitan broadcaster did not avoid answering malicious questions and admitted that he accepted all the jokes about him with sympathy: “It's part of the game, when it's your turn you have to stay underground and take advantage of it.” Argentina has not been on his side for nearly a year. “We're moving away (slowly moving away, editor). Today's drama is tomorrow's farce. There are other dramas in this world,” admitted the showman.