March 15, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Chiara Ferragni is ready to open her Telegram channel to the fans. Disappointment with Instagram: “We cannot communicate well there” – video

Chiara Ferragni is ready to open her Telegram channel to the fans. Disappointment with Instagram: “We cannot communicate well there” – video

Lorelei Reese March 15, 2024 2 min read

For several days, Chiara Ferragni has begun to interact with followers who comment on her Instagram posts, sometimes giving little hearts to those who ask her to resist and smile even in the least idyllic moment she is experiencing, and other times responding to criticism. Or provide small details about what he transfers to accounts that he seems to know well. However, the influencer is not satisfied with the relationship with fans that Instagram allows her. It is considering moving its radio channel, which it only opened in June last year.

The idea was launched for fans of the “Most Loyal to Kiara” channel.

In a video she posted on her Instagram story on the evening of March 14, Ferragni launched a kind of poll among her followers: “I was thinking about something. youths“Since I have a group of people here in front of me,” he explains Most loyal Since no one can answer, which is a bit stupid about Instagram, let's face it, I was thinking: what if I created a Telegram group? For those who want to update more about me, I'm Most loyal Let's say you can also reply to me, create threads, etc…. Tell me if you're interested.'' Ferragni immediately started – again on Instagram – with a questionnaire on the topic: “Would you join a Telegram group?”

Read also:

See also  Totti Elari breaks up, Alex Nochetelli replies to Melori: Are you saying I talk too much?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Romina Power, this is the person in her heart today: more in love than ever | You all know him

March 14, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Giovanni Allevi postpones the March 15 concert in Taranto: “the artist’s health problems”

March 14, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“They gave me shock therapy.” How is the singer?

March 14, 2024 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Chiara Ferragni is ready to open her Telegram channel to the fans. Disappointment with Instagram: “We cannot communicate well there” – video

March 15, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

We have extracted so much water that we have changed the Earth's axis of rotation

March 15, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

The total solar eclipse will come, and it will be at night in broad daylight, let's see when and where

March 15, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Berlin Techno is recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity – Corriere.it

March 15, 2024 Samson Paul