Chiara Ferragni is ready to open her Telegram channel to the fans. Disappointment with Instagram: “We cannot communicate well there” – video

For several days, Chiara Ferragni has begun to interact with followers who comment on her Instagram posts, sometimes giving little hearts to those who ask her to resist and smile even in the least idyllic moment she is experiencing, and other times responding to criticism. Or provide small details about what he transfers to accounts that he seems to know well. However, the influencer is not satisfied with the relationship with fans that Instagram allows her. It is considering moving its radio channel, which it only opened in June last year.

The idea was launched for fans of the “Most Loyal to Kiara” channel.

In a video she posted on her Instagram story on the evening of March 14, Ferragni launched a kind of poll among her followers: “I was thinking about something. youths“Since I have a group of people here in front of me,” he explains Most loyal Since no one can answer, which is a bit stupid about Instagram, let's face it, I was thinking: what if I created a Telegram group? For those who want to update more about me, I'm Most loyal Let's say you can also reply to me, create threads, etc…. Tell me if you're interested.'' Ferragni immediately started – again on Instagram – with a questionnaire on the topic: “Would you join a Telegram group?”

