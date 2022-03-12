March 12, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Steam is the first, here are the others - Nerd4.life

Steam is the first, here are the others – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax March 12, 2022 2 min read

A report was shared by ResetEra indicating a type of Ranking of video game stores with the most active players by month. Online mobile stores (such as App Store and Google Play) are not included, and platforms such as Riot Launcher are not included.

As shown or as specified or as indicated, steam It is the most used video store/game platform, without too many surprises to add. We are talking about 132 million monthly active users. The data comes from the official Valve report, which was published recently.

In the second place we find Playstation Store / Network. The Sony Interactive Entertainment platform can count on 111-114 million monthly active users, according to data from December 2021, included in the company’s official documents.


PlayStation Store logo

As for the third, unfortunately, the data is less accurate. Xbox LiveIn fact, it could count on 100 million monthly active users as of December 2020. Unfortunately, no more recent data is available. To continue, we find Epic Games StoreWhich has reached 65 million monthly active users (as of December 2021), according to the official report.

Finally, it will remain unchecked nintendo. Unfortunately, there is no official data available in this case. We just know that as of September 2020, Nintendo Switch Online has 26 million subscribers. However, these are only a portion of the actual users. In any case, it is impossible to calculate the number of monthly active users from this number.

This data calls the UK data, where Steam is the preferred store for online purchases, and the PlayStation Store is a close second.

See also  Spartacus project coming? - Multiplayer.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Twitch and Dr Disrespect have successfully resolved their lawsuit – Nerd4.life

March 12, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Maserati Grecale: Here it is without the veil

March 11, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

WhatsApp, everything changes with the new update: the latest news is really cool

March 11, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Messina councilor denies bribe: musician under house arrest

March 12, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

FLEX, the first interplanetary broker or Uber of the Moon

March 12, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Paulo Fox, today March 12, 2022 / Aquarius, Libra and Gemini: love and health

March 12, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

weather forecast. The arrival of a new class, the latest season «3B Meteo

March 12, 2022 Karen Hines