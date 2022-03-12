Steam is the first, here are the others – Nerd4.life

A report was shared by ResetEra indicating a type of Ranking of video game stores with the most active players by month. Online mobile stores (such as App Store and Google Play) are not included, and platforms such as Riot Launcher are not included.

As shown or as specified or as indicated, steam It is the most used video store/game platform, without too many surprises to add. We are talking about 132 million monthly active users. The data comes from the official Valve report, which was published recently.

In the second place we find Playstation Store / Network. The Sony Interactive Entertainment platform can count on 111-114 million monthly active users, according to data from December 2021, included in the company’s official documents.



PlayStation Store logo

As for the third, unfortunately, the data is less accurate. Xbox LiveIn fact, it could count on 100 million monthly active users as of December 2020. Unfortunately, no more recent data is available. To continue, we find Epic Games StoreWhich has reached 65 million monthly active users (as of December 2021), according to the official report.

Finally, it will remain unchecked nintendo. Unfortunately, there is no official data available in this case. We just know that as of September 2020, Nintendo Switch Online has 26 million subscribers. However, these are only a portion of the actual users. In any case, it is impossible to calculate the number of monthly active users from this number.

This data calls the UK data, where Steam is the preferred store for online purchases, and the PlayStation Store is a close second.