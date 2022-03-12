Perfect Dark, game manager Dan Neuburger has left the development team – Nerd4.life

total darkness Important piece lost: game manager from the game, Dan Neubergershe has The development team left Who works on The Initiative: To reveal his approach on LinkedIn.

Announced in late 2020, Perfect Dark is Reboot For PC and Xbox Series X | S is an iconic stealth-based shooter made by Rare over twenty years ago and released on the Nintendo 64. According to some rumors, the first gameplay will be shown at E3 2022.

Will Neuburger’s farewell have a big impact on proceedings? Unknown, but we are talking about a very capable person, it was not surprising in the past that he also covered the role of game director in the series. Tomb rider In Crystal Dynamics.

However, this is not the first developer to abandon the project: before the game director we witnessed the exit of design director Drew Murray, who left The Initiative for personal reasons and then returned to Insomniac Games.

Fortunately, the current team working on Perfect Dark can still count on items of great value, also backed by the aforementioned Crystal Dynamics: fans of the series can probably rest assured.