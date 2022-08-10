August 10, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Is cloud for purchased games imminent? Clues arrive from Microsoft Store - Nerd4.life

Is cloud for purchased games imminent? Clues arrive from Microsoft Store – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax August 10, 2022 2 min read

In June, Microsoft announced that subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate You will be able to play in the stream through the cloud Also AI Purchased games Other than catalog service. And the launch of this new feature seems imminent, according to clues that have arrived from the Xbox Store in the past hours.

Some users on Reddit have discovered that some games not currently listed in the Game Pass catalog have an alternate URL that leads to a page that allows you to start playing them via xCloud. For example, in the two images below we see Elden Ring and Soul Hackers 2.



410B7D47A4A7539F56Fdc2E3D91662Db

ResetEra users later found out Almost all games On the Xbox Store, there is an alternative page for playing through the cloud.

The view is honest: just use “https://www.xbox.com/en-us/play/games/” instead of “https://www.xbox.com/en-us/games/store/” as The base URL for any US Xbox Store page. For example, with this Link You get to Dying Light 2: Stay Human (to see the option correctly, you must first log in).

By clicking Play, of course, nothing happens, as they are most likely “placeholder” pages waiting for cloud game streaming to be officially merged for all games not included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate catalog. But this seems to indicate that the feature’s launch might not be far off anyway.

Ashley McKissick, Corporate Vice President of Games at Microsoft, last June He declared: “One of the main requests our users made to us was to be able to play all the games they own in the stream, even those that are not part of the Game Pass catalog. For this reason, during the year, subscribers Game Pass Ultimate will be able to play all the titles they They have them in the cloud, provided, of course, that they support the game in live streaming.”

See also  One of the August 2022 games revealed by the well-known leaker - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

San Lorenzo Night 2022, where you see a shooting star in the Marche – what to do

August 10, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Earth was hit by an unexpected solar storm – space and astronomy

August 9, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The strange story of a slice of salami turned into a spatial image

August 9, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Uber is back home! Happy ending to the search dog AN carabinieri

August 10, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Mara Vinier on Instagram picks purple (and wins)

August 10, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Pronto Mera, robotic surgeon to the space station

August 10, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

NASCAR/SEAT test Raikkonen: Sunday races at Watkins Glen – Sport GT

August 10, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt