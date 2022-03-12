Twitch and Dr Disrespect have successfully resolved their lawsuit – Nerd4.life

live broadcasting platform Twitch And Guy Streamer disrespect for the doctor Boom has closed them lawsuit, apparently finding a friendly deal. The reason for the second ban was not disclosed, which remains a mystery.

Dr Disrespect was one of the most popular live stream players on Twitch, which was estimated to be worth about $10 million annually according to various estimates. However, in June 2020 it was forbidden From the platform without any explanation. In August 2021, the tape announced that it wanted to sue Twitch for blocking it. Little has been heard about the lawsuit, but according to joint statements from both sides published this week, it appears to have been resolved amicably.

Boom tweeted:You have resolved your legal dispute with Twitch. Neither side has admitted it was wrong.Twitch introduced a version similar to PC Gamer:Dr. Disrespect and Twitch have settled their legal dispute. Neither side has admitted it was wrong.“The fact that the two statements are very similar to each other indicates that they were agreed upon by the parties, under the supervision of their attorneys.

Twitch has never revealed the reason for banning Boom, while the doctor said last July that he knew about the matter and wanted to denounce him for this reason, without revealing it publicly. Who knows if she will ever do that.