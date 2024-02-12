State Road 350 has been closed at approximately Km 26 while investigations are underway

Folgaria and Val d'Astico state road 350 is closed at approximately km 26. A landslide occurred during the night and some large boulders reached the road surface in Busati area in Folgaria municipality near the provincial border. Neither people nor vehicles were trapped in the raid. Research activities are underway to evaluate interventions to be undertaken. In fact, the geographer of the Autonomous Province of Trento works on site; Technicians from the Road Management Service and Road and Railway Works Service are also working to assess the extent of the collapse and the interventions to be implemented. For the connection with Veneto, the following main itineraries are in force: SS47 Valzucana – Primolano – Feltre.., the A22 motorway towards Verona, the state road 12 to Brennero, and the state road 46 to Passupio for light vehicles.