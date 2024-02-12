February 12, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

State Road 350 has been closed at approximately Km 26 while investigations are underway

State Road 350 has been closed at approximately Km 26 while investigations are underway

Noah French February 12, 2024 1 min read

Folgaria and Val d'Astico state road 350 is closed at approximately km 26. A landslide occurred during the night and some large boulders reached the road surface in Busati area in Folgaria municipality near the provincial border. Neither people nor vehicles were trapped in the raid. Research activities are underway to evaluate interventions to be undertaken. In fact, the geographer of the Autonomous Province of Trento works on site; Technicians from the Road Management Service and Road and Railway Works Service are also working to assess the extent of the collapse and the interventions to be implemented. For the connection with Veneto, the following main itineraries are in force: SS47 Valzucana – Primolano – Feltre.., the A22 motorway towards Verona, the state road 12 to Brennero, and the state road 46 to Passupio for light vehicles.

Once the tests are completed, work can be planned to make the road safe and then reopen it to traffic. A landslide occurred not far from last night's event, resulting in the closure of the road at the beginning of last November; The road was reopened a month later.

(LR)

Pictures

See also  Daniel Giovannardi was suspended from the doctors' order. His brother Carlo: "This is not Vox"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Bad weather moves in on Monday, a Valentine's Day anticyclone arrives during the week, and it will be spring

February 12, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Transport strike confirmed: train timetables

February 11, 2024 Noah French
1 min read

USA: Trump leads Biden by 11 points on economic management

February 11, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

State Road 350 has been closed at approximately Km 26 while investigations are underway

February 12, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Gasoline, with this legally prohibited trick, you can get it for free. All you need is a piece of rubber

February 12, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Chi Tempo Chi Fa and Ornella Fanone shoot Sanremo and Venere

February 12, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

World Epilepsy Day. Media event on board the Elio ship

February 12, 2024 Karen Hines