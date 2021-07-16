Spitting on elevators and doorknobs. The Shame of Positive Italian Children – Libero Quotidiano

About 300 Italian students have been banned in Dubai After that, nearly 200 of them tested positive for smear. The boys were there for a study holiday organized by INPS in cooperation with the British Academy, a tour operator specializing in student tourism in Italy and abroad. Now there are some scary details he said Wild Lucarelli It Tpi. The journalist overheard one of the students in quarantine, and he said to her: “Unfortunately, while we were hiking, some of the boys who tested positive for the virus and stayed in the dormitory came out of the rooms. They spit on tables in common rooms, on doorknobs, on elevator buttonsIn short, this will be the reason for the staggering increase in the number of cases, which has now risen to 200.

When Lucarelli asked the boy how he could support such a theory, he replied: “There are videos of indoor surveillance of the residence where we reside. The videos were filmed for the children’s parents, and they told us, “Adding that everything the head of the study trip told him and another student who heard him confirmed everything and added: We are reporting them.. When Selvaggia tried to connect Joseph Diana, one of the organizers, now in Dubai with the boys, there will be no response.

There are also no comments from another organizer. “I hear Gloria Di Stefano to which I seek clarification by telling her that she can call me to respond. Thank me but He refuses to comment on the matter‘ Finally writes Lucarelli.