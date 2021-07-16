July 16, 2021

Nate, Michelangelo Who? Robots break into sculptures

Lorelei Reese July 16, 2021

Robots are entering the art world, more precisely in the field of sculpture, where – according to the New York Times – many contemporary artists who use these techniques to create their works are asking mechanical arm operators to preserve their identity.
The American newspaper today devotes a long article entitled “Michelangelo Who? Robots Break into Sculpture” (Michelangelo Who? Robots Break into Sculpture) – to this new trend and publishes on the front page a photo of one of these giants, named ABB2, at work in the Carrara Laboratory to create a sculpture “commissioned From a famous American artist.
But ABB2, nearly four meters high, is just one of several: In another lab a few meters away, Nyt continues, Quantek2 is working on another block of marble to create a work commissioned by a “British artist” this time.
If hundreds of years ago many artists and craftsmen worked in the shadows to create the works of the great masters who then fell into masterpieces, today this role is played by robots.
Among the clients who can be mentioned by name and surname, the Italian newspaper cites Vanessa Beecroft and Americans Jeff Koons and Barry X Paul, the pioneer of 3D scanning technology, which extensively uses computers and numerical control machines to create his masterpieces. (handle).

