August 18, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Spalletti Italy, Napoli’s lawyer warns Gravina: Threatening a lawsuit against FIFA!

Mirabelle Hunt August 17, 2023 1 min read

The question regarding the future of the bench National Keep arguing. To the microphones of Radio Punto Novo Advocate Naples Mathias Grassani:”After nearly a week of rumors, Spalletti He hasn’t phoned yet and asked to compare with De Laurentiis Or with Calcio Napoli. Neither he nor his lawyer. This should make you think. Respect for the rules is fundamental, and it is the foundation of any subject matter“.

Grassani continued:Spalletti’s condition with Napoli is not that simple. It is something that arrived at the end of the negotiation of a seven-page document, which was shared and signed by Spalletti, Napoli and the lawyers of both parties.“.

Grassani: “Napoli had to protect themselves”

The Advocate of the Neapolitans continued, explaining that “Napoli abandoned Spalletti’s claim for compensation for the early termination of his contract, and the coach, for his part, pledged not to carry out any technical activity during the 2023-2024 season. This applies to any club or national team“.”Naples – He completed – He had to protect himself against this obligation with monetary compensation, in the event of change or non-compliance with the agreement by the coach. Therefore there is no anti-competition clause or clause valid for clubs only, and there is no difference between club or national team“.

