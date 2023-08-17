August 18, 2023

Rybakina retires, Paolini hits the first quarter at the WTA 1000

August 17, 2023

Paulini moves faster, can hit right after the rebound and doesn’t suffer from back ground exchanges. Tuscany immediately recovers a break from a first-set disadvantage (from 1-2 to 2-2), but the world’s No. 4 wins a playoff, leads 4-3 and faces no further dangers in the first set.

The Kazakh is the player with the best difference between aces and double faults in 2023 on the WTA circuit, overall (+171) considering the average per match (+4.89). Once an ace is used, it cancels the first break point of the second set. However, for the second time around, the Tuscans are taking advantage of the possibility of starting ahead in the second set against the 2022 Wimbledon champion.

Jasmine gets excited, gets excited when she leads the game and scores winners. Go wild, that’s not wrong. There is not just gravel, that spirit that leads you to fight for every ball, for every centimeter. Paulini plays really well. She has clear ideas and safe schemes to rely on when Rybakina makes no difference to service and return. The Tuscan charges it with a diagonal topspin to head vertically and counter-time attack or go down to the net. Certainly, many ask about tennis, playing a match that does not know many margins of safety. Punished by many streaks, blue saves two straight break points at 4-2 15-40. Then, suddenly, Rybakina shook her hand and left the field.

