The strange and eye-catching helmet of Team Visma cyclists

The first stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race began on Monday, a time trial stage won by Spanish cyclist Juan Ayuso. One of the most discussed topics of the day was the special design of the helmet worn by members of the Dutch team Team Visma, which also includes the Danish cyclist Jonas Wengegaard, winner of the last two editions of the Tour de France, and the most famous. The most prestigious stage race for professional cycling.

🇮🇹 #Tyrino_Adriatico Survey time. 👀 Excited to use our brand new innovative Giro helmets for the first time. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/B7uj77Iwq9 — Team Visma | Rent a bike (@vismaleaseabike) March 4, 2024

In the time trial stages, different helmets are used to those in the regular stages, with more elongated shapes to exploit aerodynamics. But the helmet used by the Visma team, developed in collaboration with US manufacturer Giro, has a decidedly anomalous shape compared to time trial helmets typically used, with the front part sticking out noticeably above the forehead. The unique shape of these helmets has been much commented on on social media, and has become the protagonist of numerous memes. Among others, one of the Visma team cyclists, Hungarian Attila Walter, also joked about it.

When I saw the new Team Visma helmet, I immediately thought of this picture…🤷 pic.twitter.com/yGO7qkbQSY – El Grande Marabu (@ElGrandeMarabu) March 4, 2024

❗️Visma Team | Rent a bike unveils 2025 helmet model pic.twitter.com/WbNu1x63dH – Ruben Silva (@EchelonsHub) March 4, 2024

Today's best meme is from the man himself. 📷: IG/valteratella pic.twitter.com/Et85QO4Hre – Bence Chiggelmager (@cycloben2) March 4, 2024

The model worn by Vingegaard and his teammates is called the Aerohead 2.0, and some insiders have appreciated its features. For example, cyclist and collaborator Weekly cycling Michael Hutchinson highlighted how the visor is particularly useful in time trials, as it is so large that it allows the cyclist to keep his head down for the duration of the race, making the most of the aerodynamic advantages.