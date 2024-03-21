March 21, 2024

Crotone, Baldini has resigned. Return to the bench for the former Juventus player

Mirabelle Hunt March 21, 2024

Editorial Board Thursday 21 March 2024, 11.53 am

Silvio only lasted one month By religion On the bench Crotone. On February 20, he was officially appointed as first team coach and today, March 21, the coach has decided to resign. The club accepted the request and recalled the former player Juventus next generation Lambert Zaoli On the Rossoblu bench. The former Palermo player has won one victory and four defeats since he sat on Calabria's bench, and perhaps his inability to leave his mark on the team sparked the idea of ​​leaving. He never took half measures in his decisions, and even then he came to a strong decision, A little bit like that of I will see With the Lazio.

The official press release from the Rossoblu regarding the change to the bench has also arrived below: “Crotone Football Club announces that after yesterday’s discussions and careful consideration, despite the relationship of trust with the club, first team coach Baldini has decided to resign.”

The company repeated regarding the new coach: “Lamberto Zaoli will return to lead the team starting with Monday evening's home match against Casertana. President Gianni Frina and General Manager Rafael Frina thank Silvio Baldini for his availability, professionalism and short-term commitment. Experience on the bench at Sharks, “They wish him good luck for the future. At the same time, they very much intend to wish Mr. Zauli good luck in resuming his career at the Rossoblu.”

