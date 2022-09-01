Space: Thales Alenia Space with Eutelsat enhances broadband connectivity in Europe

Thales Alenia Space will support the provision of high-speed broadband across Europe and connectivity services by providing the SpaceGate solution to the Eutelsat Konnect Vhts satellite. The joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%) has announced that it has already built the Eutelsat Konnect Vhts digital satellite for Eutelsat based on the all-electric platform Spacebus Neo, which is scheduled to launch on September 6. Designed for high-speed and high-speed satellites, the SpaceGate Network Access Satellite Solution will provide broadband connectivity with the best spectral efficiency, significantly increasing the performance of the Eutelsat Konnect Vhts Earth segment.

The technology company explained that Eutelsat Konnect Vhts will provide high-speed internet access anywhere in Europe, particularly in remote areas with poor coverage, and offer service on par with fiber-optic networks in terms of performance and cost. With an instantaneous transmission speed of 500 Gbps across Europe, Eutelsat Konnect Vhts will make a significant contribution to bridging the digital divide and will launch the most powerful onboard digital processor ever put into orbit, providing flexibility in capacity allocation, optimization of spectrum and gradual network proliferation. to ground.

This solution includes baseband equipment that will be integrated into Eutelsat ground stations and stations, enabling internet connectivity in fiber-free areas thanks to the satellite. The flexible and modular SpaceGate solution was developed with the support of the research and development programs of the French space agency Cnes and the European Space Agency (ESA). Cyber ​​security is ensured by Thales design. SpaceGate is also suitable for software defined satellites including constellations.

“Bridging the digital divide is a priority for growth in France and Europe,” said Mark Henri Sirr, Vice President of Communications at Thales Alenia Space. The Director emphasized his pride “in contributing to this important goal by offering a French/European network access solution that meets the needs of sovereignty and connectivity. We are also excited to strengthen our cooperation with Eutelsat and to develop new challenges together. Innovative challenges”.

“We are pleased to partner with one of our long-standing industrial partners, Thales Alenia Space, on this new line of products for the Earth sector of our Eutelsat Konnect Vhts satellite,” added Pascal Homsi, chief technology officer of Eutelsat. “This partnership – as he finally indicated – is further evidence of our continued commitment to digital inclusion and will enhance our offering of services offered by this satellite, which is the spearhead in our strategy to revolutionize the telecommunications sector.”