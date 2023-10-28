Aise.it – ​​International Foreign Press Agency

roma\is\ – Space in the form of a board game. Asmodi Italy In recent days, the release was announced ASI Timeline Ed European Space Agency,l’Special edition From the famous backgammon game timetable Created in collaboration withItalian Space Agency And the European Space Agencywhich takes players into space, testing their knowledge of the history of astronomy and space exploration.

This version of the board game features cover An unusual presence Samantha CristoforettiAn ESA astronaut and national pride, he was on a space mission aboard the International Space Station when he signed the agreements to use his image. The timeline for this, ASI and ESA for Asmodee Italia has been set up in the most exciting way, with confirmation received directly from space.

Timeline ASI and ESA offers players 110 cards dedicated to events related to astronomy and space exploration, carefully selected by ASI and ESA. Thus, players will be able to discover, for example, whether humans played golf on the Moon before or after the launch of the first probe scheduled to leave the solar system, Pioneer 10. As in all forms of timeline, the purpose of the game is Be the first to place all your cards, creating the correct chronology: a super fun way to test your knowledge and learn new things.

“Asmodee Italia is really proud of this collaboration with ASI and ESA, who,” declared Massimo Bianchini, Country Director of Asmodee Italia, “saw in Timeline the ideal board game for disseminating ideas and curiosity about the history of astronomy and space exploration. This joint project is proof of how a world Board games also involve and excite institutions and the scientific community, and how easy and fun it is to educate yourself through play.”

Timeline is a card game where each card depicts a historical event, invention or discovery on one side and the year that event occurred on the other side. Players take turns placing a card from their hand in a row on the table. After placing the card, the player reveals the date on it. If the card is placed correctly with the date in chronological order with all the other cards on the table, the card will remain in place; Otherwise the card is removed from the game and the player takes another card from the deck. The first player to get rid of all his cards correctly is the winner. (despair)