September 1, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Annalisa Minetti tornerà a vedere, senza un intervento, ma con sofisticatissimi occhiali

“So that I can discover the world.” History »ILMETEO.it

Karen Hines September 1, 2022 2 min read

Annalisi Minetti now sees us: “So that I can discover the world.” Date

Annalisa Minetti will return to see, without interference, but with very sophisticated glassesAnnalisa Minetti will be able to see again: The 45-year-old singer and Paralympic champion was born with retinitis pigmentosaAvenue Hereditary and degenerative disease Which made him become relentless blindalready of age 21 years.

Fortunately, after two decades of blindness, he will have the opportunity to use it new technologywhich will allow you to Feel with ears what He can’t see with his eyes. Therefore, it will not be an interference with the eye, but a single interference Hi-tech innovative mode Which, according to the newspaper, Corriere della Serahe is called OrCam MyEye Pro. It is a very advanced eyewear device It reads texts, recognizes faces, colors and banknotes, and identifies products.
Moreover, the device has a file small speakerwhich transmits information to the headset, so that Getting to know the state of lifeeven if the eyes are not aware of external stimuli.

Annalisa Excited about this new mode that will allow her to discover (already rediscover) The GlobalismAfter losing his sight completely for more than half of his life: he finally revealed his last dream, which is to Program host To talk to young people with aeducational worka prospect that is no longer too far off if he can fully adapt to his new technological devices.Sophisticated glasses that allow you to see the world, even without eyesight (Photo: Corriere)Sophisticated glasses that allow you to see the world, even without eyesight (Photo: Corriere)

See also  China's prototype nuclear reactor is 100 times more powerful than NASA's

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Space: Thales Alenia Space with Eutelsat enhances broadband connectivity in Europe

September 1, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Accuweather Weather Center announces bad news for autumn in Italy. Details »ILMETEO.it

September 1, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

On Mars, the Moxie experiment produces as much oxygen as a small tree on Earth

August 31, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

16 concerts in 10 states including Alaska

September 1, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

From today, smart work is changing, and we are working to expand the fragile economy

September 1, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Jerry Scotty reveals: “They didn’t let me do anything!”

September 1, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“So that I can discover the world.” History »ILMETEO.it

September 1, 2022 Karen Hines