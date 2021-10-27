Some possible rain until Thursday, bad bad weather on Friday «3B Meteo

October 27, 2021

catania weather forecast, Wednesday 27 October: Very cloudy sky in the morning with light rain. A gradual attenuation of cloud cover and absorption of phenomena is expected during the day, 19 mm of rain. During the day the maximum recorded temperature will be 20 ° C, the minimum will be 17 ° C, and the freezing point will be 3177 ° C. The wind will be tense in the morning and will come from east-northeast, in the afternoon it will be tense and will come from east-northeast. Very rough sea. There are no weather warnings.

Thursday 28 October: Rapidly deteriorating weather, especially in the second part of the day. Continuity of rain and thunderstorms gradually increases, with heavy rains and strengthening ventilation. The maximum recorded temperature tomorrow will be 19 ° C, the minimum will be 17 ° C, and the freezing point will be 3,088 metres. The wind will be tense in the morning and will come from east-northeast, in the afternoon it will be tense and will come from east-northeast. Very rough sea. Weather forecast warnings: rain.

Friday, October 29: MEDICANE is in transit with severe bad weather, associated with persistent precipitation and thunderstorms, with possible flash floods and placer rain. Strong, gusty winds that peak at approximately 80-100 km/h. The day after tomorrow, the maximum recorded temperature will be 19 ° C, the minimum will be 17 ° C, and the freezing point will be 3029 metres. The wind is tense in the morning and comes from the west, and in the afternoon it is strong and comes from the west. Rough sea. Weather forecast warnings: rain.

