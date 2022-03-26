Solar panels in space aren’t as ridiculous as they seem

In these past years, China And Japan proposed to the public the hypothesis of installing solar panels in space: an idea as absurd as it might be useful, which ended up affecting other countries as well.

This time it’s the UK’s turn to take that into account Interesting plan For mounting panels in space.

The announcement comes from Science Secretary George Freeman, who said he was “ready to support the initiative.” If decided to implement it, the Freeman plan would cost the UK 19 billion euros (about 21 billion dollars).

How will solar panels work in space?

Now that we’ve figured out the purpose of the UK plan, it’s right to go into detail.

How are these solar panels supposed to work in space?

Images provided by the European Space Agency (ESA)

Apparently, they were referring to a huge spacecraft, fitted with many different panels. The solar energy collected by these panels is then converted into high-frequency radio waves (or lasers).

The waves will be picked up on the ground thanks to a special antenna called straight. After that, the RF will be converted back into electricity and connected to the power grid. The project could have very positive results across the UK. Electricity will continue to arrive, day and night, and the panels will operate continuously.

When you’re in space, the sun can light up solar panels 24 hours a day. By the way, solar energy in space is much more powerful than that on Earth (about 11 times stronger), and it will carry more energy.

Will we see the completed project?

The opportunities to implement this project are tangible.

The level of feasibility of the system is very high, and the scientists were optimistic enough. The only “problem”, the element that still needs to be resolved, is the monetary problem. Moving something into orbit brings important numbers with it.

Lighter materials, such as solar panels should be used with light cells.

Whatever the experts choose, it will take years before we see tangible results. We can’t help but wait before we see the panels in space.