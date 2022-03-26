March 26, 2022

If you suffer from Irritable Bowel Syndrome and over the age of forty, you should not eat these foods

If you suffer from Irritable Bowel Syndrome and over the age of forty, you should not eat these foods

Karen Hines March 26, 2022 2 min read

IBS: colon or irritable bowel.
it’s a Intestinal disorder It is very difficult to diagnose because it has symptoms common to other diseases of the intestine. Among the main symptoms we recognize are abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, constipation, alternation, and nausea.

For those suffering from this pathology, psychotherapy is recommended, and certainly accompanied by an appropriate diet aimed at reducing symptoms. Power supply In fact, it is a very important remedy even if it is not enough alone because it is necessary to identify and take care of the aspects of the emotional sphere; This syndrome often arises from psychosomatic that can express itself in people who suffer from anxiety.

Healing Diet It involves eliminating or reducing foods that worsen these symptoms, causing abdominal swelling and fermentation and irritation of the intestinal walls.
The wisest thing is to hireFoods with low fermentability Almost all foods called FODMAPs or those high in lactose, fructose, galactans, fructans and polyols were excluded from the patient’s diet with a very high fermentability index.

Now let’s see what foods to avoid to protect your health in case of IBS, especially if you are over 40 years old.
At the top of the ranking we have the insoluble fiber found in all grains, in fruits and vegetables. It can cause and exacerbate diarrhea, so you should choose foods with soluble fiber that can relieve constipation such as cereals such as oatmeal, root vegetables such as carrots, fruits such as oranges, and legumes such as peas.

Right after we found Dairy products Which is problematic for two reasons. The first is that they contain fats that increase diarrhea, so this is a common intolerance for many people with IBS. Alternatively, rice milk or soy cheese can be considered.

See also  This is an unusual plant that is beneficial to health and saves us from mosquitoes forever

– fried foods (They are high in fat and difficult to digest), it is recommended, in fact, to cook foods in a healthy way using for example the grill or the oven.
-AlgoltenAs a protein that many people are allergic to or intolerant of.
– sweetenersJams and fruits such as pears, grapes, peaches and peaches).

