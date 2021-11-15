Snoopy will fly to space in February

The NASA have announced that Artemis I . mission And is expected In February 2022. Now the US space agency has announced that there will be a very famous astronaut aboard the Orion spacecraft associated with the SLS (Space Lauch System) raid: Parasitical. Charlie Brown’s dog will have the task of signaling the absence of gravity.

Snoopy in space with Artemis I

The popular character of Peanuts He became the official flight safety mascot of the Apollo program, after the Apollo 1 fire in 1967. Charles M. Schulze also created Stories with Snoopy on the Moon. The lunar module of the Apollo 10 mission (1969) was called Snoopy, while the command module Charlie Brown. The first spaceflight of the mascot took place in 1990 aboard space shuttle columbia.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 10 mission, NASA has partnered with Peanuts to promote science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) activities and encourage young students to choose these topics. For the Artemis I mission, Snoopy will wear shoes New space suit It was created for astronauts who will board the Orion spacecraft starting with the Artemis II mission.

For the Artemis I mission, the Silver Snoopy (Shown in the photo at the beginning of the article), silver pins given as awards to astronauts and staff. Finally, a new season of Snoopy in Space will be launching on Apple TV +. In the cabin of the Orion spacecraft, there will be a A fashion model With several sensors that will record different data during the Artemis I mission.