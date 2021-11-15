Direction until mid-December «3B Meteo

reading time

1 minute and 11 seconds

Geographical stress altitude anomaly at 500 hectoPa

Direction from November 22 to 28: The European Meteorological Model ECMWF by the end of November identifies a strong positive anomaly in the North Atlantic Ocean, associated with a strong anticyclone of the Azores. However, at the same time, there is a region with notable negative anomalies between the western Mediterranean and northern Africa, which can lead to one Troubled conditions persist frequently in the extreme southern regions and the main islands. The situation is generally more stable on Centronord. At the thermal level, no significant anomaly is expected, with temperatures around the mean for the period or locally below.

Trend November 29 – December 5: Between the end of the month and the first days of December, the model does not show a particularly noticeable anomaly in the European scenario, with the exception of the northwest sector of the continent where rather high geographic values ​​will persist. In Italy, the weather should present the typical characters of late autumn, With frequent and rapid deterioration in development from northwest to southeast, in a thermal context in line with climatic averages.

Direction from December 6 to 12: As mid-December approaches, it appears that a new strengthening of the Azorean high pressure west of the British Isles is plausible, which will limit the flow of unstable air masses towards northern Italy, where stability prevails, while the The Adriatic side and the south could still experience more frequent deterioration Of northeastern origin. Temperatures without significant differences compared to the climatic values ​​of the period.

