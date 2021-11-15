The workout that helps slim legs and thighs using only two objects we all have at home

Having a trained and proportioned body is a very popular goal. Have a well proportioned and well sculpted physique, Avoid flaccid arms And aim to get it Firm and high buttocks It is the dream of many people.

Of course, a sedentary lifestyle is the first enemy of not getting the desired results, but nutrition can also affect a lot.

Indeed, if we do not put the most suitable dishes on the table and maintain a healthy lifestyle, we will not go so far. Sugary drinks and fat frying recipes aren’t exactly the best for people who want to slim and sculpt their bodies.

If we have some fat rolls, we don’t improvise diets, but rather rely on our dietician and nutritionist, to better face the weight loss period.

If we want to do some simple exercises at home, then there is no need to buy a lot of tools. In fact, there is a workout that helps slim your legs and thighs using only two items we all have at home.

In addition, on fine days we can do about 30 minutes of walking, not too slow, to get thin and fit legs, which causes dizziness.

A little creativity is enough to find alternatives to the famous rubber bands (rubber bands) that we usually find in the gym. Professional colors come in different colors, based on the type of resistance, but by restoring some accessories we can imitate it.

An effective first alternative is an old pair of socks, not too skinny, so resistant. Let’s use more than one if we want a more intense level of training. It’s a great opportunity to cleverly reuse something that would otherwise end up in the trash

. Another possible alternative is to use a robe belt or a rolled-up towel. In all cases, it will be very useful to perform simple exercises to make the thighs and legs more slender and slim.

exercises

To reduce and eliminate fat, we do classic squats. We stand with legs spaced about the same width as the shoulders, bend the legs, as if sitting down and clench the buttocks. Elastic stockings, or recycled stockings, should be placed around the legs, just above the knee. That way we’ll have to do more to make it bigger when we go down.

Another exercise for the thighs, but also for the buttocks, isRounding hip or bump When standing, we place the homemade rubber band under the knee or at the ankle and straighten the leg laterally, in order to counteract the resistance of the tool. Let’s also do this by lifting the leg forward, alternating first the right and then the left. Also lie on the side, in the same way we slightly open and close the legs with the elastic below the knee.