Smartphone, How to Take Perfect Pictures with Any Style: Tricks No One Knows

To get perfect photos with our smartphone, you can use these simple but effective tricks: Here’s the turning point!

Our smartphones have now become an indispensable tool. We take it practically everywhere, even to the bathroom! This is because in addition to allowing us to call and send messages anywhere and anytime, they are also used to surf the Internet and take photos and videos. Talk about that day We want to reveal some simple but effective tricks that will allow you to take truly perfect photos To publish on social media.

In fact, it can often happen that at first we like the photos taken, but then, once we upload them online, they no longer look the way they initially appeared. Good, If you take these small precautions the result is guaranteed. Your photos will always be of great quality and will get lots of likes and comments. seeing is believing!

Smartphone, How to Take Perfect Photos Using Any Model: Tricks of the Trade

Want to do some too Perfect photos to upload to social networks? Then you’ve come to the right place because it’s coming soon We’ll reveal some foolproof tricks for you For a truly professional shot in just a few simple steps. Well, to take high-quality photos with your smartphone, just follow these highly effective tips. They work on every model.

First, to prevent your shot from being cut off once it’s uploaded to Instagram, you have to go to the camera and tap the button at the top center. go then, To symbol 4:3 and choose 16:9. This way, you’ll be able to take a shot that’s already adapted to Instagram dimensions.

To also improve your photos, go to Settings and find Camera. Next, click “Formats” and choose ‘High efficiency’. In the “Video Recording” section, activate the last item to increase the resolution. Then go up too “Keep settings” Where you can find a lot of useful features like Camera Mode, Creative Retouch Controls, Exposure Adjustment, Night Mode and Live Photos.

In particular, functionality “Creative Retouch Controls” It is very interesting because it allows you to keep the activity of the last filter used, the ratio, the type of light, and much more. Simple, right? You’ll see, by following our suggestions in this short guide You will always be able to take great photos And get a lot of likes on social networks. All you have to do is try it yourself!