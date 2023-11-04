How to perfectly light your home: Tip to follow room by room

To get perfect lighting in your home, you need to follow some tips that will help make the environment ideal for every need.

Home lighting is important not only for necessity but also for aesthetics. Lamps change the environment to be furnished, but the basic rule to keep in mind is the choice of light sources for each room.

The most important difference is that Between mood lighting and functional lighting. Regarding this matter, there are several considerations that differ depending on the context. For example, the lighting needs in the bathroom are different from those in the living room, without forgetting special situations such as corridors and stairs or gardens and terraces.

What are the types of lighting based on the rooms of the house

The main room where guests are welcomed is definitely the one So the living room needs to create a welcoming atmosphere For guests. Floor or table lamps for focal light points accompanied by ceiling lamps or spotlights for general lighting. LED strips hidden behind furniture or in shelves can add a decorative touch and improve room lighting.

In the kitchen, there is a need for functional lighting It is necessary to have lights under wall units to improve visibility over the work surface and spotlights or ceiling lights for general lighting. If there is an island or table, you can create a focal point with a pendant lamp.

In the bedroom, and therefore the sleeping area, choose soft, warm lights. Bedside lamps or wall sconces are ideal for mood lighting, consider installing a lighting system with a dimmer to adjust the light intensity as needed.

In the bathroom, uniform lighting is recommended To avoid unwanted shadows. Use mirrors with built-in lights or sconces on the walls next to the mirror, and make sure the ceiling lights are bright enough to illuminate the entire room. In corridors, emergency lighting It is important for safety that you choose motion sensor lights or LED strips along the floor to indicate the path.

In the study or office, where focused work is mostly carried out An adjustable desk lamp and ceiling lighting can be essential for creating a productive work environment.

In the dining room, it is possible to create atmospheric lighting With a chandelier above the table, add candles or decorative lights as a setting for a romantic touch during special dinners. Finally, external lighting can Transform your balcony or garden into an oasis. Use garden lights, lanterns or LED strips to create a welcoming atmosphere.

With the right precautions, you can perfectly light your home and create a space that reflects your personality and meets your daily needs.