The Nintendo Direct has been announced with a date and time, and will talk about the games coming to Nintendo Switch

A new episode will air on Thursday, September 14 at 4 p.m Nintendo Direct . Nintendo has that Announce Explaining that it will be dedicated to the titles that will be issued Nintendo Switch This winter. He also revealed how long it will take: about 40 minutes. In short, it will be a big event in which we will likely see a lot of gameplay.

what are you expecting?

Super Mario RPG will probably be in there

It’s difficult to decide what to announce during a live broadcast. However, it is easier to indicate the titles we can give PossibleConsidering they are about to go out.

In the meantime, we imagine a Super Mario Bros. game will be featured. Wonder, the new 2D platformer from the series that has been highly anticipated by all hybrid console owners. On top of that, there should also be a Super Mario RPG, which will also arrive over the Christmas period.

Rumors also suggest a Peach game, about which more details should be provided, including an official name. We assume that some new developments could emerge as well The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom Tears And that we can talk about DLC for the latest Pokémon games. Either way, we’ll see.

To follow the event, you won’t have to go far, because you can do it with the editorial staff at Multiplayer.it On our Twitch channel, where we will comment on all the announcements and news.

In short, Nintendo is ready to launch its last cartridges for the year which, given the previous direct release, could be very large, to the delight of Nintendo Switch owners, giving them plenty to play while waiting for the heir to their new console generation.