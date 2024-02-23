Sky Mobile is the new Italian virtual phone operator: how it works

Sky Mobile is the new Italian virtual phone operator based on Windtre and Fastweb infrastructure: it launches in a week, with three commercial offers

Sky Italy Announces the launch Sky Mobilea new full virtual phone operator MVNO (A complete mobile virtual network operator) What will happen “Powered by FastWeb“, which in turn is a factor”Almost virtualThe agreement allows Sky to become a provider of fixed (Sky WiFi) and mobile (Sky Mobile) Internet connections and strengthens cooperation with Fastweb.





The technical and economic details of the offer have not yet been revealed, but the service launch date is: The Sky Mobile network will be operated February 29, 2024.

Sky Mobile: What we know

Very broadly, at the moment, Sky is announcing that Sky Mobile will be offered 3 different offersall with Unlimited minutes But they differ from each other in terms of the amount of gigabytes of Internet traffic. Answering machine listening services will always be included,”I called you“And check the remaining balance.





I a contract It will be stated directly with Fastweb, which is the technology partner for this new Sky initiative. Technically, in fact, the supporting telephone network is the Fastweb network which in turn supports the telephone network 5G Leaning on Windtree As for the previous networks, it depends on them Tim. Sky says 5G will be included in the prices of all offers and will be activated automatically, if your phone is compatible.





According to rumors he collected MondoMobileWebAll three offers will be called Sky Mobile, Sky Mobile Complete H Sky Mobile Maxii.e. in the same way as Fastweb's equivalent mobile offers which expire on February 28 (just one day before Sky Mobile's launch).

In the press release for the launch of Sky Mobile, among other things, Sky suggests that there will be Custom offers For those who are already Sky or Sky WiFi customers.

Windtre-Fastweb

The most credible hypothesis at the moment is this Sky Mobile It would be kind of “Rebranding“L Fast Web Mobilewhich will sell Fastweb SIM With its own brand name and personalized offers for Sky customers. It is entirely plausible, for example, that Sky would want to introduce “Huge package“All of this is included in the contents of fixed and mobile Internet and pay TV.





However, in reality, the core network will be Fastweb which is currently building a network in collaboration with Windtre. 5G infrastructure Very poetic and performative. In fact, both companies plan to cover… 90% of the population Italian By 2025 With 5G network.

Finally, under these technical choices and commercial agreements between Sky and Fastweb, if Fastweb decides to change its support network for 4G and previous technologies, there will be no problems even for Sky Mobile customers, who should have everything. Completely transparentas much as it will be for Fastweb customers.