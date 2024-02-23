Mercedes slows down on electricity – alVolante.it

Increasing revenues -Budget Mercedes Benz group For 2023 it closed with useful Before interest and taxes, it decreased from €20.5 billion in 2022 to €19.7 billion in 2023. This is despite a 2% increase in Revenuesas a result of a total of 153.2 billion compared to 150 billion in 2022. Among cars and small trucks, sales The number of Mercedes cars increased by 1.5% to reach 2,491,800 cars. In particular, full vehicle deliveries have been increased electricity By 61%, from 149,200 units in 2022 to 240.700 for 2023. Similar growth was also seen for e-trucks, which rose from 15,000 in 2022 to 22,700, registering a 51% improvement.

DAL 2025 al 2030 – The increases did not prevent Mercedes from reviewing its cars Electrification goalPregnancy 2030 The goal is to reach a quota 50% of vehicles are electrified Compared to the initial forecast, dated 2021, which spoke of 2025. CEO Ola Kallenius (Pictured above) warned at the end of last year that, even in Europe, electric cars are unlikely to account for all sales by 2030: today battery-powered cars account for 100%11% of total sales19% if hybrids are also taken into account. Therefore, Källenius reassured customers and investors that Mercedes will be able to continue producing combustion engines and is ready to update its technology well into the next decade.

Lower sales in 2024 – For the year 2024, Slow growth The economy, supply chain issues and tensions between China, the US and the EU mean returns on Mercedes sales are expected to decline. In particular, the manufacturer is preparing for a possible lower sales level in the first quarter compared to the previous year, due in particular to the shortage of 48V systems supplied by Bosch. there Mercedes It expects sales of electric cars, including hybrid cars, to remain stable at about 20% of the total.