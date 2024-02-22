Saic brings the premium IM brand to Europe

Smart mobility – At the upcoming Geneva Motor Show scheduled to be held from February 26 to March 3, 2024, the group Psych Not only will the new small car be presented to the public for the first time MG 3 But it will also be making its debut Brand I.M, which is an abbreviation for intelligent mobility. With this new brand, Saic wants to deliver Electric cars with the approach”New installment” which will join the most popular MG models. The IM commercial vehicles will be based on a new technological platform with the latest generation ADAS and Lidar capable of reconstructing the vehicle. The reality of the road very accurate. IM vehicles will also provide intelligent connectivity services and 800V technology.

> In the top photo is the IM L7, a 509cm electric sedan introduced in 2022 and already available in China. There are also two other models in the IM range, the LS6 SUV (pictured above) and the LS7.

Sedan first – The first models of I They will arrive in Europe in 2025Focusing on large sedans and SUVs. The brand will be debuting with L6 electric sedanwhich aims to offer excellent performance – acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is announced in less than 3 seconds – with a range of up to 800 km, obtained thanks to Solid state battery (With a conventional lithium-ion battery the expected range is 600 km).