September 30, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Size 2.2, roar and fear

Size 2.2, roar and fear

September 30, 2023

Earthquake shock again at Campi Flegrei. At 10.04pm, seismographs at the Vesuvius Observatory detected a magnitude 2.2 earthquake.

Another earthquake shock Flagreon fields. At 10.04pm, seismologists at the Vesuvius observatory detected an earthquake measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale, centered in the upper part of the town of Pozzuoli.

The seismic event occurred at a depth of 2.8 kilometers and was clearly felt in Pozzuoli, Agnano and Arco Felice.

Fear on the part of residents who reported feeling a tremor accompanied by roaring.

The earthquake followed a seismic sequence characterized by low-magnitude events recorded in the morning, then ending in the evening.

