Size 2.2, roar and fear

Earthquake shock again at Campi Flegrei. At 10.04pm, seismographs at the Vesuvius Observatory detected a magnitude 2.2 earthquake.

The seismic event occurred at a depth of 2.8 kilometers and was clearly felt in Pozzuoli, Agnano and Arco Felice.

Fear on the part of residents who reported feeling a tremor accompanied by roaring.

The earthquake followed a seismic sequence characterized by low-magnitude events recorded in the morning, then ending in the evening.

