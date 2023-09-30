Size 2.2, roar and fear

Special offer
Flash offer
year
€49.99
€19
For 1 year
Choose now
Monthly
€4.99
€1 per month
For 3 months
Choose now
Special offer
Special offer
Monthly
€4.99
€1 per month
For 3 months
Choose now
– or –
Subscribe to the subscription by paying through Google
Special offer
Read the article and the whole website ilmattino.it
1 year for €9.99
€89.99
Or
€1 per month for 3 months
Automatic renewal. Deactivate anytime.
- Unlimited access to articles on the site and app
- 7.30 am Good Morning Newsletter
- All thematic newsletters
- Insights and live notifications
- Exclusive live broadcast
Another earthquake shock Flagreon fields. At 10.04pm, seismologists at the Vesuvius observatory detected an earthquake measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale, centered in the upper part of the town of Pozzuoli.
The seismic event occurred at a depth of 2.8 kilometers and was clearly felt in Pozzuoli, Agnano and Arco Felice.
Fear on the part of residents who reported feeling a tremor accompanied by roaring.
The earthquake followed a seismic sequence characterized by low-magnitude events recorded in the morning, then ending in the evening.
Read the full article
On Il Matino
“Gamer. Professional beer expert. Food specialist. Hardcore zombie geek. Web ninja. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Weather report – Thunderstorms in South, Center and North with African anticyclone and summer weather. Situation and Forecast « 3B Meteo
Agreement on Migrants and Funding for NGOs: Germany’s Hypocrisy on the Landing
The United States sued eBay for violating environmental laws