Weather report – Thunderstorms in South, Center and North with African anticyclone and summer weather. Situation and Forecast « 3B Meteo

Time to study

1 minute, 52 seconds

Weather – Sunny and warm in Italy but some thunderstorms in the south

The two Mediterranean faces are the African counter-storm on one side and the vortex over Greece on the other Last day of September. The sub-tropical high pressure is winning and will beat Italy more and more, needless to say A part of the south They will see creation A few thunderstorms Central times today and Saturday alone tomorrow. Convective thunderstorms Made for the weak Intrusions of fresh air It reaches south from Eastern Europe and finds a strong contrast with warm currents coming from the west. No variation though Mid-North Where is the air mass? Stable and warm As opposed to one Zero temperature will be maintained Above 4000 meters with an altitude of 4200 m in the Western Alps and 4400 m in Sardinia. These levels Even in August they are irregular. So the summer-style phase continues with another day that reaches maximum temperatures and sometimes exceeds 28/30 °C in all central-northern regions and in part of the south, especially in Sardinia and Campania. Forecasts are fairly straightforward for these areas, while detail is required in the south. Let’s see how it goes:

Weather – Today’s date is Friday 29th September

Weather for Friday next hour: North, clear or slightly cloudy with some benign fog. By the end of the day, clouds are increasing with a few isolated events overnight in the central-eastern bordering Alps. CenterThe Apennines between Lazio and Abruzzo will be clear or partly cloudy with some sterile screens and some benign daytime cloud cover. South, clouds and clear spells scattered over Calabria and eastern Sicily in the morning. A few drops of rain were not spared. Elsewhere the sun prevails. In the afternoon, instability will intensify in Basilicata, especially in inner Calabria, with thunderstorms in central eastern Sicily. Locally serious but short-term events are not excluded. Some isolated and rapid events are also possible in Salento. Sunny elsewhere. A general lull of events in the evening. Temperatures Stable or slightly decreasing in the south. wind Weak mistral with some strengthening in the Adriatic region. Marie Little moved or still.

Do you have a webcam to report to us? You can add it to our network >> webcam in this particular section.

Follow us on Google News