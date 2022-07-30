July 30, 2022

Severe storm over Trentino: thunderstorms, hail and strong winds. A civil defense alert has been triggered

Noah French July 30, 2022 1 min read

Trento. A violent man Storm is breaking down in various parts of Trentino. According to Civil Defense expectedStorms with strong winds and hydrological problems Today (29 July) from 19:00 to 6:00 tomorrow, Saturday 30 July.

“This evening – reads the press release – Precipitation is sometimes widespread and locally a severe thunderstorm They hit restricted areas and can cause heavy rainfall in a short period of time, strong winds, frequent lightning strikes and hail. Showers will begin and end in the west this afternoon or evening.

As already mentioned, in light of the circumstances, the Civil Defense Published by Del Trentino A simple warning notice (Yellow), for thunderstorms, strong winds and hydrological problems, across the province.

The province does not exclude important issues due to the main reasons: Erosions and landslides in the hydrographic network, Surface flows with potential material transport events, floods, landslides and rapids; Strong winds, hail and lightning.

These problems can also occur Difficulty and Consequences (more interruptions) in the road system and overhead communication and service delivery networks.

