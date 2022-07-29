July 29, 2022

Government, towards elections: the latest news after the crisis and Draghi's resignation. direct

July 29, 2022

Elections, Luigi Cesaro does not apply again with Fi: ‘it is right to leave after 6 legislatures’

Rumors of him ‘backing off’ have been around for days. Now comes confirmation directly from him. “I am not going back to the principles of September 25”, Luigi Cesaro, the current senator of Forza Italia, one of the big bells of the blue party, told Adnkronos since 96 with Silvio Berlusconi. “It’s right not to stand for election after six legislatures,” explains Exponent Force, class of ’52, from Sant’Antimo in the province of Naples, who began his political career as a provincial councilor in the 90s. BSI , then in ’94 to pass with Cav. Twenty-six years ago he made his debut precisely with Fi in Montecitorio, where he held the post of deputy until 2008, in five assemblies, under the banner of Force and PDL. Meanwhile, Sant’Antimo, president of the province of Naples and MEP, was elected mayor and then councilor of his municipality. 2018 policies to come back to parliament as a senator.Until today’s ‘resignation’. A longtime Member of Parliament, Cesaro has held several public offices and been involved in various processes.

