a SeptemberThe body needs energy to face the new season. In addition, it is also necessary to replenish mineral salts and fluids. However, we often don’t know which foods to focus on to maximize our potential. So in this article we will see what is the best way to face this month with the right momentum. Well, let’s start by saying that September is the perfect month to lose Antioxidants With these seasonal fruits and vegetables. Below, we will make the exact list. As for vegetables, we have: beets, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, dandelion, green beans, salad, eggplant, potatoes, peppers, tomatoes, leeks. Then again: radish, turnip, radish, watercress, celery, spinach, pumpkin, zucchini. Now let’s move on to the list of seasonal fruits: figs, prickly pears, jujubes, raspberries, almonds. Then again: apples, watermelons, blueberries, blackberries, hazelnuts, pears, peaches, grapefruits, peaches, grapes.

September is the perfect month to build up antioxidants with these seasonal fruits and vegetables

September is a great month to eat blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, grapes and pears. However, peaches, watermelons, peaches, figs, and prickly pears are still in season. In particular, blueberries are very rich in antioxidants, as well as vitamin B9. In fact, they are, according to ORAC . scale, among the first places in the list of antioxidants par excellence. This unit of measure was developed by the United States Department of Agriculture to measure the antioxidant qualities of food. Therefore, this month is ideal for mobilizing the necessary antioxidants to prevent the action of free radicals. The latter is responsible from old age Cellular and the cause of many diseases.

Other fruits rich in antioxidants

Grapes have diuretic and detoxifying properties. In addition, it stimulates intestinal activity. Not surprisingly, although it is rich in natural sugars, energy sources, it also contains other ingredients, such as linoleic acid. The latter is a fatty acid belonging to the Omega 6 series. Moreover, black grapes are very rich in antioxidants and in particular resveratrol, properties that are known as anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antifungal, etc. Finally, let’s not forget that September is the month of jujube, a small fruit rich in beneficial properties for our body.