Goodbye unpaid car tax? Here’s what happens

After the executive decree issued by the Ministry of Finance, the date of cancellation is tax bills The government has long ushered in a debt relief process that should also include the unpaid auto tax.

We refer, to be precise, to all those accumulated debts of about two and a half million taxpayers To tax interests during the decade 2000/2010, provided that their total is less than 5,000 euros, inclusive of accrued interest and any applicable fines. It should also be remembered that this benefit will be granted exclusively to individuals or companies who have declared an income of less than 30 thousand euros per year for the year 2019.

According to the provisions of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, this cancellation should start next Friday, August 20, by contacting the Ministry of FinanceRevenue Agency – Collection of tax codes for all taxpayers who, as of March 31, 2021, were already within the criteria tracked by the ruling in order to be considered beneficiaries thereof.

After starting the complex bureaucratic process, however, the skimming Actual uncollected tax bills, including motor vehicle tax, must be billed within approximately the month between September 30 and October 31, 2021.

The taxpayer does not need to personally intervene or participate to recognize his cancellation religionThere is no official form of contact by the Revenue Agency. However, each person has the possibility to check the update of his debtor’s status by directly accessing the personal area of ​​the portal of the Revenue Agency, where the details of the lined bills must also be indicated.

Although no contact with the parties directly involved is expected, the IRS will have to contact the local authorities directly: since the car levies a regional tax, the Revenue Agency will have the task of informing them of the list of deleted folders.