Current account, if you exceed this number, the alarm will be triggered: they will debit everything

The skyrocketing prices, from raw materials to energy and gas, and ever-rising inflation, weren’t enough. There is another sting that affects the bank account.

Over the past year, the costs related to the bank account have increased, many services previously included in the subscription are now paid separately and now comes other bad news.

here you are What happens if you exceed a certain amount to your bank account.

Bank account: what happens if you exceed 5,000 euros in stock

The news is official: if your bank account exceeds 5,000 euros, the country will get an additional capacity.

This comes at the worst moment, in a scenario of crisis and inflation that continues to rise, just as Italians are trying to save by various means between low and uncertain wages and the unsustainable cost of living.

To save in the bank account, many choose online account: Its cost is lower than that of a traditional service even if you do not provide the same services on the other hand and there is no direct contact with a consultant which is often helpful.

Now everything has changed, there is no way out: whether you want to keep the traditional bank account or choose the online one, the rule remains the same. If your account is exceeded 5 thousand euros in stockHowever, you will have to pay a certain fee. We’ll have to pay tax fee This applies to any type of checking account. Nobody can escape this state law. Character drawing translates to approx €40 per year for individuals e 100 EUR for work.

How to avoid paying stamp duty

There is a legal system for avoiding stamp duty that makes the most sense: you must Decrease the account balance The figure is less than 5 thousand euros.

By stock we mean liquid money: on the other hand, the law does not take into account the money you invest and freeze. Thus, the only loophole is invest your money In order to always keep the stock below 5,000 euros. Here’s how you can avoid paying the stamp duty.

Banks currently offer many forms of investment which, in theory, also allow you to protect yourself from inflation. Of course, one must rely on honest advisors before signing up for an investment to understand whether it is a safe and valid transaction or not.

