Send an Email Beware of this common mistake: We all make mistakes, and this is what you risk

With email accounts, a fairly common mistake is made: what is it and what are the risks associated with it

In the age of technology and emails there are common mistakes that many people make carelessly. These, for example, have Usually archive emails instead of deleting themforgetting that email inboxes take up space.

Archiving a lot of emails over time can take up all the available space. What happens in these cases? When your email inbox runs out of space, a real problem arises. Here’s which one and how to solve it.

Too many archived emails: What’s happening and how to fix it

You should periodically check your email inbox to delete old emails that are no longer needed or old electronic invoices. In fact, many people have this habit Archive messages That arrives in your inbox, because at that moment it may be information that should be kept. Except forgetting to delete archived emails when the information is no longer needed.

This process continues for months and sometimes years, taking up space that can end forever over time. That is why we must conduct a review from time to time Check all messages Archived and no longer needed. By doing this, you can get rid of unnecessary content and free up storage space.

How do I know if I’m running out of space? Email boxes have a maximum storage space, hence it is not infinite, or expires sooner or later. Emails with attachments are much heavier than plain text emails. In general, the most commonly used email boxes have an Email quota and a Drive quota. In most cases, the Email quota is around 1-2 GB, while the Drive quota is 1 MB.

Keeping old emails takes up a lot of space, and when it’s all done, it takes up your inbox The email will not be able to accept new emails. This means that if you’re waiting for an important communication that needs to arrive at your email address, but you’ve run out of inbox space, the message will never reach its destination.

to solve the problem It will be necessary to proceed with a good cleaning Which may require removing a large number of emails and therefore a lot of time, but we assure you that after freeing the necessary space you will start receiving emails again.